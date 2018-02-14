Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David Not Hiding His New Girlfriend Anymore

David Beador has a new girlfriend this Valentine's Day!

Less than four months after news broke that the Real Housewives of Orange County star and his wife Shannon Beador had separated, E! News is learning more about how both parties are moving on.

"David wasted no time and has already started dating again and has moved on entirely," a source shared with E! News. "He's been seeing this woman for at least a few weeks now and the word has spread around Newport Beach."

That woman is named Lesley who recently shared a picture on her public Instagram with David.

In fact, the Orange County resident shared a photo of two red balloons that may have come from her new man.