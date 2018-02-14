Virgin Atlantic Draws a Giant Heart in the Sky to Celebrate Valentine's Day

  • By
  • &

by Serrie Ro | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 1:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Why Millie Bobby Brown's Cheer-Inspired Look Is Her Best Yet

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o

Why Beauty on the Black Panther Red Carpet Is Empowering

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to Celebrate Valentine's Day at Kris Jenner's House

Virgin Atlantic Heart Airbus

flightradar24.com

Love is literally in the air.

Virgin Atlantic took to the sky to give the world a giant gift for this Valentine's Day. What was supposed to be a normal Airbus training flight turned out to be the world's biggest heart drawing. Virgin Atlantic sent a jet out from London Gatwick as a training flight exercise when they altered the normal flight path to a giant heart. 

A Virgin spokesperson addressed the heart-shaped path and said that the plane was going to be traveling over Cornwall anyway so it didn't take much change to make the aerial heart. 

The trail could be seen by anyone on public air traffic data streams. Virgin Atlantic's Twitter account posted that you could even track the heart's trail via flight radar as it was drawn live. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2018

Virgin Atlantic Heart Airbus

flightradar24.com

A friendly reminder in the sky to share your love this Valentine's Day! 

See how Hollywood is celebrating their loved ones right here

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -