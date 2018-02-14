Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Expecting Second Child: Find Out the Baby's Sex

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are spreading the love today with some exciting news...

They're about to be parents of two!

The Nate & Jeremiah by Design couple announced they're expecting their second child, giving their almost 3-year-old daughter Poppy a—drum roll please—baby brother!

The couple shared a cute little video on their social media platforms, revealing the news with some help from their toddler.

"We're having a baby brother!" Poppy yells as she runs on-camera with a slew of blue balloons.

Meanwhile, Nate and Jeremiah tied the knot in May 2014 and welcomed their daughter in September of that year.