Sarah Jessica Parker Upset by Kim Cattrall's "Really Hurtful" Comments

"I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening]," Parker says. "But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don't want to mess with that. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that part."

Parker insists that the perceived "fight" between herself and Cattrall was "completely fabricated, because I actually never responded." She has no plans to respond to Cattrall—at least not publicly—since "she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."