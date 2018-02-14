How Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kevin Hart and More Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day and stars are sending love to their significant others on social media.

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share a sweet photo with Michelle Obama on Wednesday. "Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better," he captioned the cute pic.

Kim Kardashian also sent love to husband Kanye West on Wednesday. Along with an adorable PDA photo of the couple, Kim wrote to Kanye, "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!!"

Sofia Vergara and Kevin Hart are among the other stars celebrating the day by sending love to their partners.