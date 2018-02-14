10 Looks That Could Explain Selena Gomez's Secret Coach Project

Selena Gomez is nothing but full of surprises.

Just when we're getting used to the "nirvana blonde," she brings back the brunette hair and bangs. Just when we got her '70s-inspired vintage style down, she starts to channel an edgy, dark romance. Just when we're wondering where she is on social media, she candidly teases out a new project.

"Just know that the lack of absence of social media is not a lack of my love. I'm working on a bunch of stuff, and I will love on you guys so soon I promise," she said on Instagram Stories Wednesday. "Also, last thing. I might get in some trouble for saying this, but I'm doing some really, really cool stuff with Coach that, uh, that's coming! See, this is why I can't be on social media. I just say everything," she said in another post before walking through the dark forest that was the Coach fall-winter 2018 runway show at New York Fashion Week.