Frances Bean Cobain Shares Her Story of Addiction and Recovery

Recognizing that, as a person in the public eye, she can help others, she felt compelled to speak out. "I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, f--ked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen," Frances explained. "Self destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me becoming present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It's all interconnected. It has to be."

Celebrating her "vibrant health" Frances said she plans to focus on an "abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel constantly. They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to contribute to the dialogue of my higher education in life."