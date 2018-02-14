Golfer Bill Haas and Actor Luke Wilson Involved in Fatal Car Crash

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Luke Wilson was indirectly involved in a car crash in California that left the driver of a Ferrari dead. The late driver's passenger, Bill Haas, also sustained some injuries.

Wilson was driving north on Chautauqua Blvd. in the Pacific Palisades when the Ferrari sideswiped his Toyota SUV and then collided with a BMW, local news affiliate KABC reported. Fire officials told KTLA the 50-year-old driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner, and the woman driving the BMW were taken to the hospital in serious condition; LAPD Detective Jeff Fischer told KTLA the 35-year-old golfer was "doing OK." Haas was in town to compete in this weekend's Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club.

The crash is under investigation, a spokesperson from the L.A.P.D. Media Relations department told E! News. At this point, police do not know if alcohol or any other substances were involved.