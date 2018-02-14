Chris Rock Calls Himself a "F--king A--hole" for Cheating on His Wife

For better or worse, the source of Chris Rock's best material is his own life.

Chris Rock: Tamborine—the comedian's first stand-up special in 10 years—debuted on Netflix on Valentine's Day. Directed by Bo Burnham and filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, it showed Rock speaking candidly about the demise of his 18-year marriage to Malaak Compton. "The last few years have been crazy for me. Don't clap for that s--t unless you're a lawyer!" Rock laughed. "You don't wanna get divorced. You got somebody you love, hold tight. Commit."

Admitting he was "not a good husband," the 53-year-old comedian confessed he slept with three different women on the road—which he later came to regret. "It's f--ked up. When guys cheat, it's like we want something new. But then you know what happens? Your woman finds out, and now she's new. She is never the same again. So, now you have new, but you have a bad new," he told the audience. "Some of these lessons you've just got to learn. Like, I brought this s--t on myself; nobody told me to go ho up. I brought this s--t on myself, and you've got to learn some lessons—some man lessons." He took full credit for the split, saying, "It's my fault, because I'm a f--king asshole. I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I had an attitude, I thought, 'I pay for everything, [so] I can do what I want.' That s--t don't f--king work! I just thought I was the s--t."