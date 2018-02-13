His Shiniest Gold Medal Yet: Shaun White's Struggle to Get Back to the Olympics After a Gruesome Injury and Major Disappointment

"People ask, 'When are you going to get over it?' You know, the loss or whatever. You don't, you don't really ever get over it," White told NBC Sports a year ago, reflecting on his failure to medal in Sochi. "It's kind of like you have a scar from falling off a bike, it's just with you forever. But you learn from it. So it's a part of me now, which is great. As hard as it was, I'm thankful that it happened because it taught me a lot."

The support he received from family, friends and fans—"my dog still liked me!"—who were still appreciative of everything he'd already accomplished helped him recover psychologically and got him excited to compete again.

"So learning from that, I came back this time around with a new coach, new trainer, new physical therapist, new sponsors, new haircut," quipped the athlete once—and often still—dubbed "the Flying Tomato" for his flowing red locks, which he chopped off and donated to charity years ago. "Everything just feels different, so it's very exciting. And obviously winning the last event [U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain], that was the Olympic judging format they're going to use and all that, so it feels good."

After being coached through his first three Olympics by Bud Keene, White hired J.J. Thomas, who took bronze in the halfpipe at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. He also started practicing with 17-year-old Toby Miller, who both benefits from White's snowboarding wisdom and injects some spirited young energy into the proceedings.

"Toby is bringing that youthful sort of excitement," White told the Post. "He just wants to do everything there is. When you're with someone young, they just kind of bring it out. He basically has some sort of gaming system on him at all times. So he's like, 'Oh, I just got the new Call of Duty,' and there I am, up to at 3 a.m., yelling at 8-year-olds online."