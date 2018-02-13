Styled by Spencer Pratt: How to Break Out of Men's Wardrobe Rut

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 6:02 PM

ESC: Spencer Styles

Getty Images

Sometimes, you just need to mix things up.

We all have our wardrobe uniforms: Kendall Jenner has her tinted tights, David Beckham has his tailored suits and Zayn Malik, well, everything apparently looks good with his tattoos.

In honor of New York Fashion Week—and the creative-albeit-sometimes-crazy looks—that come with it, we tasked Spencer Pratt to shake up a handful of tried-and-true male celebrity uniforms…because not only does The Hills star know a thing or two about attracting attention but he's got disruptive style, too.

We presented the reality star with six well-dressed male celebrities with signature styles. In turn, Spencer provided his tips and takeaways on how to easily reinvent a look.

There's nothing wrong with sticking to what works, but should you want to think outside your style box, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Nick Jonas

James Devaney/GC Images

Nick Jonas

Always the dapper dude, the youngest Jo Bro never misses the mark. 

ESC: Zadig & Voltaire, Spencer Styles

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Nick Jonas 2.0

Though mixing in a pop of color or prints, vis-à-vis Zadig & Voltaire, will lighten up the vibes. "You can do this for lunch sushi and dinner sushi," Spencer noted.

ESC: Zayn Malik, Spencer Styles

James Devaney/GC Images

Zayn Malik

"What could we do with Zayn?" Spencer questioned. 

ESC: Zayn Malik, Spencer Styles

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zayn Malik 2.0

"Maybe a couple of new tattoos."

ESC: Kanye West, Spencer Styles

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Kanye West

There's no doubt that Kanye is a card-carrying member of the fashion community, but buttoning up in a suit isn't really his brand. "When I think of Kanye, I don't ever see him in three-piece suits, like a David Beckham-style suit. At the Met Gala, he didn't even wear a suit. I would almost Daniel Craig him, like 007 Yeezy," said Spencer. 

ESC: NYFW Best Looks Winter 2018, Raf Simons, Spencer Styles

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kanye West 2.0

For those whose aesthetic leans more sportswear, pair your favorite boots or sneaks with an oversize patterned suit (like this one from Raf Simons fall 2018) for a more polished-but-edgy look. 

ESC: Justin Bieber, Spencer Styles

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Justin Bieber

"He has so much potential, especially with his budget," said Heidi Montag's other half. "Are you streetwear? Are you a skater? He's just so all over the place." 

ESC: Joseph Abboud, Spencer Styles

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Justin Bieber 2.0

"Everything that's on the runway, I'd just have him breaking that level," said the reality star. "He needs to be a Hadid sister—they are in the outfits that just came off the runway." When it doubt, invest in a quality coat, like this one from Joseph Abboud fall 2018. 

ESC: David Beckham, Spencer Styles

Tristan Fewings/WireImage

David Beckham

"David Beckham is always styled out," said Spencer. Posh Spice's husband can rock a three-piece suit or even just trousers and a crew neck and still look ready for a fashion show. 

ESC: Philipp Plein, Spencer Styles

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

David Beckham 2.0

The truth is the former soccer pro could make a trash bag look cool, but what look would be outside his comfort zone? "Maybe more Young Thug-ish, gender-fluid outfits or kind of like Jackie Chan in the ‘90s," Spencer posited. 

ESC: Jake Gyllenhaal, Spencer Styles

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Jake Gyllenhaal

"He wears too much North Face," noted Spencer. 

ESC: Band of Outsiders, Spencer Styles

Neil Mockford/BFC/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal 2.0

To elevate a rugged look, simply mix and match muted colors, textures and patterned fabric. Case in point: this look from Band of Outsiders fall 2018.

ESC: Spencer Styles

MTV/TRL/Getty Images

Spencer Pratt

"I have lots of skin sensitivity so things just irritate me," explained Spencer. "In a perfect world, I would wear silk and satins and just really cozy things, but I'm more about hoodies, baggier pants and sneakers. I want to be able to run away, if I need to."

ESC: Jeremy Scott, Spencer Styles

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Spencer Pratt 2.0

Jeremy Scott? "This is me right here," said Pratt Daddy. Bright colors attract paparazzi, after all. 

RELATED ARTICLE: The Craziest Looks at New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!

