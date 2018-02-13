Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Divorce After Almost 2 Years of Marriage: Reports

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer have split.

According to the Daily Mail, Meyer has filed for divorce from the 27-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin after almost two years of marriage. Bristol and her husband—a U.S. Marine vet who received a 2009 Medal of Honor—called off their wedding in May 2015. They tied the knot a year later.

The couple has two children together, they welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, in December 2015. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second child together, a girl named Atlee Bay Meyer in May 2017.

"Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash," Dakota posted on Instagram on May 8. Bristol also shared, "Welcome to the world Atlee Bay."

Bristol also has a son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, with her ex Levi Johnston.