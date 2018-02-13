Peggy Sulahian Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County After Just 1 Season

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Another one bites the dust.
Hot on the heels of Meghan King Edmonds and Lydia McLaughlin's announcements that they won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for the Bravo reality mainstay's upcoming 13th season, newbie Peggy Sulahian has revealed that she'll be joining the "One & Done" club and won't be back either.
In a statement provided to BravoTV.com, Sulahian offered gratitude over her experience on the series, which saw her frequently clash with many of the ladies as she bonded with Vicki Gunvalson, culminating in a trip to Iceland where she hid out in her hotel room for almost an entire day.
"What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County! It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family," she wrote. "I am extremely proud of being the 1st Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world. While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer."
As Sulahian explained, it was her diagnosis and another major life event that forced her to put things into perspective. "Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you," she continued. "At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!"
"Peggy is looking forward to focusing on her family and her own opportunities. She is a very positive person and wants to be away from the negativity of the women," a source told E! News about her decision to leave the franchise. "Peggy is big on positive energy and wants that around her and her family."
With Sulahian, King Edmonds and McLaughlin out, that leaves just Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd left on the roster.
The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for season 13 later this year on Bravo.
