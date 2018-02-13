Bill Paxton's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Bill Paxton's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
The actor passed away a year ago in February 2017 at the age of 61. Following his death, a family representative told E! News in a statement that Paxton had passed away following complications from surgery.
"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the statement began. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker."
"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable," the statement continued. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."
On March 6, 2017, Paxton's cause of death was revealed. According to his death certificate obtained by E! News, Paxton suffered a stroke stemming from surgery a week earlier.
On February 14, Paxton underwent a valve replacement and aortic aneurysm repair. According to the certificate, the actor later experienced an aortic aneurysm that lead to his deadly stroke. Paxton died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Paxton's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai and his heart surgeon, Dr. Ali Khoynezhad on Friday, February 9. In addition to wrongful death, the court documents show that his family is also suing for negligence, hospital negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, battery and survival action.
The documents, obtained by E! News, state that the hospital and the doctor "misrepresented and/or concealed- information relating to the risks of surgery and care that would be provided and/or failed to adequately explain the proposed treatment or procedure and/or failed to disclose that Defendant: Ali Khoyenezhad, M.D. was going to use a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience and which was, based upon information and belief, beyond the scope of his privileges."