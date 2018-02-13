Selena Gomez Debuts Bangs and a New Hair Look at the Coach Show

In honor of New York Fashion Week, Selena Gomez appeared at the Coach show with a "new" look.

While her Instagram features the choppy, blond lob (read: long bob) she wore on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, the star has transformed her look since, going back to her long brunette tresses and adding bangs—a feminine and youthful look that pairs well with her floral-accented Coach ensemble.

We've seen this look before. In fact, when the "Wolves" singer came onto the scene as the star of Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place in the mid-2000s, this is how she wore her hair. It's her most natural hairstyle, although the bangs are a stylish addition.