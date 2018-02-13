It's Amber Portwood vs. Brandi Glanville in Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition's Explosive Trailer

And you thought your families were dysfunctional!

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition returns on March 9, and we can safely say this therapy session will be the WE tv reality hit's most dramatic ever. How can we be so sure? E! News has your exclusive first look at the drama in store this season in the trailer above, including a showdown between two reality TV powerhouses: Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Brandi Glanville (who is currently competing on Big Brother Celebrity Edition).

"You drunk f--king b--ch," Amber says to Brandi in the video, with the former Housewife then telling her to, "Shut the f--k up." Amber's response? "Do something before I drop kick you in your motherf--king head."

See, we told you it's the most dramatic season ever!