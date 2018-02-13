It's Amber Portwood vs. Brandi Glanville in Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition's Explosive Trailer

And you thought your families were dysfunctional!
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition returns on March 9, and we can safely say this therapy session will be the WE tv reality hit's most dramatic ever. How can we be so sure? E! News has your exclusive first look at the drama in store this season in the trailer above, including a showdown between two reality TV powerhouses: Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Brandi Glanville (who is currently competing on Big Brother Celebrity Edition).
"You drunk f--king b--ch," Amber says to Brandi in the video, with the former Housewife then telling her to, "Shut the f--k up." Amber's response? "Do something before I drop kick you in your motherf--king head."
See, we told you it's the most dramatic season ever!
When she's not going at it with Brandi, Amber is focusing on her issues with her mother, Tonya, and her now ex-fiance, Matt Baier. (No signs of her current boyfriend, cameraman Andrew Glennon, whom she met while filming the show. They are expecting their first child together.) And it doesn't look like the eight-day therapy is going too well for them, as the voiceover warns, "One family's existence is left uncertain."
Yikes.
As for Brandi, she's joined by her estranged father, Guy, who admits in the trailer that he is embarrassed by his daughter.
The two other main stars and their family members-- Mob Wives star Renee Graziano, who will be joined by her sisters Lana Graziano Zanococchino and Jennifer Graziano, and Love and Hip Hop and Vow or Never's Jim Jones, with girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin and Mama Jones--are also providing some serious drama, including a visit from emergency medics, dog attacks and Dr. Venus and Dr. Ish losing their patience with their clients.
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition premieres March 9 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.