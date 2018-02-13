Kate Upton Gets Knocked Over by a Huge Wave on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Modeling may look glamorous, but this is proof that things can easily take a turn—and a tumble.
Exhibit A: this newly released footage of Kate Upton posing atop a rock in Aruba for her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. While the three-time cover model is certainly no stranger to the magazine or shooting on location, things got a little rocky when she was swept off her feet by an unexpected wave.
"It didn't look that large from my point of view, but it must have hit the rock just right," Upton explained in a voice-over on the video. Donning a long ruffled chiffon skirt and little else, the blond beauty was knocked off her balance and went falling down onto her side as members of the crew ran over to help her.
"I really saw the vision for the photo, but as I climbed on the rock, I did look down and was like, 'this is going to end badly,'" she told Sports Illustrated.
"Everybody was very scared especially MJ," Upton recalled, referring to MJ Day, the SI edition editor. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like Upton sustained any serious injuries and ultimately got back up and laughed it all off.
"I felt like I was laughing in the face of death," she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
On Tuesday, the magazine officially shared some images from the final 2018 issue, including stunning shots of Upton in a blue bikini posing in the sand.
However, it looks like we're going to have to get our hands on an issue of the magazine to see the final "hero shot" the supermodel and team were aiming for on top of the rock.
No matter what, one thing is undeniable: Kate is a trooper!
The magazine is on sale now.