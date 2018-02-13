EXCLUSIVE!

Inside "Mi Mala" Remix's Music Video with Becky G, Mau y Ricky, Karol G, Leslie Grace and Lali

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 7:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Behind the Scenes Look at "Mi Mala" Music Video

Ask Cardi B: Advice Column

Why Everyone Wants Kelly Clarkson as Their BFF

All this girl power in one song? Yes, and it's epic!

Mau y Ricky, Karol G's "Mi Mala" which paints a picture of what a non-exclusive relationship is like, was already a huge hit, but they wanted to take it up a notch. They also wanted to do something that hadn't really been done recently in Latin music. They enlisted the voices of powerhouses like Leslie Grace, Becky G, and Lali

"Mi Mala" Remix is exactly what they aimed for, it's infectious and you'll find yourself leaving it on repeat. 

Photos

Latin American Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

"I think we killed it. Y'all gotta be ready to see some baddies in this video," Becky G says to E! News while on the set. "We rocked the mala, for sure." 

The "Mayores" singer has previously worked with Grace for "Díganle" in October. 

"It's a beautiful thing to have four wonderful women in one video, and some of us have worked together in the past. Me and BG back on set together so this is great," Grace says to E! News. "But Lali and Karol are some women that have done some amazing things in the industry. So we're coming together all four of us with these bad boys to do incredible things." 

Photos

Celebrity Music Videos Cameos

The Montaner brothers were elated to be able to share the music video with these singers, who are also their friends out of the music studio. 

"I hope you guys love it, it's really a lot of fun, it's a blessing to work with all of these beautiful ladies," Ricky Montaner says. 

While his brother Mau Montaner adds, "You guys need to watch the video because you're going to find that this has probably never been done before in the Latin market."

Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at the "Mi Mala" Remix's music video. 

"We're making history, baby!" says Becky.  

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Music Videos , Music , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -