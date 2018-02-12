Tiffany Haddish Recounts How Beyoncé Shut Down Actress Touching Jay-Z

Your browser does not support iframes. Select Text

Don't mess with Bey's man!

In a new preview for TV One’s Uncensored, comedy queen Tiffany Haddish recounts a time recently when her new bestie Beyoncé went full-on Sasha Fierce after an unnamed actress was talking a little too close for comfort to her husband Jay-Z after the rapper's concert.

The Girls' Trip star said that she was at an an after party with the famous couple when it all went down.

"I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit," Haddish said. "And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z."

The funny lady said to the camera, "[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…'B--tttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that."

She explains that Bey's body language said it all. "Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man’s chest.'"