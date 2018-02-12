Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: 2nd Celeb Evicted After Begging to Go Home

Every single other houseguest did as she asked—even Metta, who seems to have figured out how the voting works after claiming to not understand it last week—and Keshia was evicted.

On stage, she explained to Julie that her daughter still mostly only drinks breast milk, and while Keshia was pumping in the house, she was noticing that she wasn't able to pump as much, and it just made her feel the need to go home.

Now, it will be interesting to see what happens next. Who will Omarosa align with? Will we find out if Metta's chillness is actually an incredible strategy? Will Shannon go or will the entire house flip again? Will we find out that somehow Keshia's pleas were part of a plan?

At this point, nothing will surprise us, except perhaps for Omarosa's continued White House anecdotes.

"As bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," she told the house. "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that's all I'm saying. I'm a Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I'm like, Jesus ain't sayin' that."

Honestly—and here's a thing we never thought we'd say—thank you Keshia for keeping Omarosa in the house at least another week