Cardi B and Anna Wintour Talked About "Stuff" at Alexander Wang Show

It was a match made in PR heaven: Cardi B and Anna Wintour.

The Internet was set ablaze Saturday night when the unlikely duo was sat side-by-side at the Alexander Wang fall-winter 2018 runway show, which just so happened to take place in Vogue's old Times Square offices. It wasn't just an epic meme in the making, but inquiring minds everywhere wanted to know exactly what the pair talked about.

"Stuff," Cardi B coyly told E! News.

Although a Vogue cover is something the rising star prays for, the truth is Cardi—clad in Alexander Wang, of course—was humbled to sit next to the legendary editor.

"I couldn't believe it, girl," the rapper explained. "I couldn't contain myself, but I kept it together."