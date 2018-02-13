17 Life Lessons Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Can Learn From Her Famous Family

She's got a lot to learn!

As any Kardashian or Jenner fan knows, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1 after months of pregnancy speculation. Kylie announced the birth of her baby girl on social media with a cute picture of Stormi, which quickly became the most liked photo on Instagram. The baby joins the growing Kardashian-Jenner family with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby on the way next.

There is no doubt that Stormi has a lot of wise family members surrounding her to teach her the ropes. Whether it's learning from her mom how to be charitable and give back or getting schooled in the art of prank calls by Scott Disick, this little lady is in great hands. Let's take a look back at all of the iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments little Stormi can learn life lessons from.