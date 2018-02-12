The Royals' Elizabeth Hurley Nearly Flashes Nipple in Super-Sexy Braless Instagram Pic

No royal nip slips here!

The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley is flaunting a whole lot of cleavage in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous 52-year-old actress took to social media on Monday to post a braless photo to promote pieces from her clothing line. "Bathroom selfie in my new Lizzie Robe in soft crochet @elizabethhurleybeach," the Brit beauty captioned the steamy shot.

Hurley avoided any nip slips but definitely put her cleavage and flat stomach on full display.

In addition to showing off her killer figure, Hurley appears to be makeup free in the smiley snapshot. Looking good, Queen Helena!

Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach ????????

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Hurley appears to be on a tropical vacation at the moment. Two days ago the E! star shared a bikini pic that shows her doing a handstand on a white sand beach with the crystal blue ocean in the background.

She also shared another stunning swimsuit shot, writing, "Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."

Scroll down to check out all of Hurley's unbelievably sexy bikini pics!

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Rawr

"Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Gravity-Defying

"Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"My new Isla Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Morning Mood

"Rise & shine."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Wet & Wild

"New bikini," Hurley wrote with this pic of herself emerging from crystal clear ocean water.

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Yoga in the Park

"Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach by @damianhurley1."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Hose Down

"Someone has to do it #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

National Bikini Day!

"#nationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Blues

"Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Mellow Yellow

"Mellow in yellow #elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Topless Tanning

"No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again xxx @jackiejcollins"

Elizabeth Hurley, Bikini, Swimsuit, Body

Instagram

Early Bird

"Early morning sun #elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Abs-Olutely Fabulous!

"Last rays of summer, English style @elizabethhurleybeach #countrylife"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Just Peachy

"Sunbathing in Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

White Hot!

"Last October in glorious Mustique #IvorySnakeBikini @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Sexy Stripes

"Happy days @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Ravishing in Red

"Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Bottoms Up

"Preview of #CrystalBikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Painted Lady

"Our new Painted Lady bikini, coming early 2017 @elizabethhurleybeach #maldives @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

What a View!

"Take me back #maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Queen of Prints

"New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Rawr!

"New Jaguar Bikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Santa's Helper!

"Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee"

