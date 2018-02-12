Gigi and Bella Hadid Are #SisterGoals at Brandon Maxwell

Sister rivalries are so out of style.

When Bella Hadid entered the fashion world shortly after big sister Gigi Hadid, many thought the beautiful models would end up competing for jobs—not quite. The models and their careers continue to grow as they work independently and together. Separated, they're top models with big paychecks. Together, they're a force to be reckoned with.

The Brandon Maxwell Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week is a prime example. Bella opened the show, wearing a robe-inspired look that even she wants to wear on a day-to-day.

"Opening @brandonmaxwell today❤️," she said in an Instagram post. "Thank you B for everything that you are. You are so special! I can't wait to wear this cashmere robe gown majorness everyday."

After she confidently strutted down the purple-toned catwalk, celeb models Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd followed suit.