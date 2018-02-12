Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Enjoy Romantic Getaway to Laguna Beach

It may not be Valentine's Day just yet, but Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have already celebrated the lovey-dovey holiday.

E! News can confirm the couple snuck off to Laguna Beach, Calif., where they stayed at the beautiful Montage Hotel over the weekend.

A source told us, "Justin and Selena had a driver take them down to Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon. Justin has been to the Montage several times before and always loves going there for a quick getaway."

Upon their arrival, we're told the couple "took a walk on the path in front of the resort that overlooks the ocean. It was a cloudy day, [so] they didn't spend too much time outside."

Our insider noted that they appeared to be having a "serious talk" but "seemed happy together."