John Krasinski Talks The Office Reboot Rumors: "Guess Who Didn't Get a Call?"

What's Dunder Mifflin without Jim Halpert?
If NBC truly is working on a way to reboot beloved sitcom The Office, one integral cast member who isn't involved—yet—is John Krasinski.
The actor-director, who will next be seen in action hero mode on Amazon's upcoming series adaptation of the Jack Ryan franchise, visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed that he's still waiting for a call from the powers that be regarding his involvement in the reported revival.
"I did hear that. On the internet," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Guess who didn't get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC's like, 'You know who we didn't like? Jim.'"
"They wouldn't do it without you," DeGeneres reassured the actor, there to promote his directorial efforts on upcoming horror film The Quiet Place, which he stars in alongside wife Emily Blunt.
"Well, it looks like they are. I haven't gotten a call yet," Krasinski reiterated. "I was just looking for a phone. Imagine if they were like, 'Will you?' And I'm like, 'Let's suit up.'"
But all hope of seeing Jim and Pam (played by Jenna Fischer) back together isn't completely lost. When DeGeneres asked Krasinski if he'd be ready to answer the call, should his old network come calling, his answer was a resounding yes.
"Oh my god, are you kidding? I'd love to get that gang back together," he told her.
Krasinski's answer was in line with what his TV wife Fischer told reporters last month while promoting her upcoming ABC comedy Splitting Up Together at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour. "I don't know anything about The Office revival. I know as much as anyone else," she said. "I think that's for networks to figure out if I were to be asked, but I haven't been approached about it. But I love Pam!"
"I think the idea of an Office revival is—I think it's a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I'm able to. I loved playing that character, and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it," Fischer told press after her panel. "We just have to get Mindy [Kaling] to write some episodes, B.J. Novak, Gene Stupnitsky, Lee Eisenberg, Mike Schur. That show was so great because of the talent involved in the show, behind the scenes, not just on the screen."
While NBC has yet to comment, a TVLine report back in December claimed that the network was planning to revive the beloved workplace comedy—though Steve Carrell's Michael Scott was quickly ruled out as a potential return. (Carrell had already departed the series before it wrapped up its nine-season run in 2013, having left at the end of season seven.) Rather, the proposed revival would involve a mix of old and new characters, all working at the Scranton, PA branch of our favorite paper company.
NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt has spoken openly about his thoughts on an Office revival in the past, telling Deadline last August that the network execs "often talk about The Office," and that if Daniels, the creator of the U.S. adaptation, happened to be interested in revisiting the series, the network would be too.
