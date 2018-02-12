Roseanne Addresses Dan Conner's Death in New Table Read Trailer

"Dan!"
"What?"
"I thought you were dead."
And so begins the new season of Roseanne. In the exclusive trailer above, see the Conner family come together once again for the first table read of the iconic revived sitcom starring Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert.
Roseanne returns to life 20 years after signing off of ABC with nine new present-day set episodes. Viewers will recall the end of the series featured Roseanne Conner (Barr) revealing Dan didn't cheat on her; he died of a heart attack. Several other plot developments were also undone, including whom the Conner girls married, Jackie (Metcalf) being a lesbian and the whole winning the lottery plot. Roseanne Conner had fictionalized her life in a memoir she was writing.
ABC
How Dan is magically alive again will be explained in the premiere episode on Tuesday, March 27. Speaking to press at the 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour, Goodman said he "didn't really care" about the way his character was brought back.
"I thought it was a clever way to do it, handle it and get it out of the way," he said.
Barr told press the original series finale will be addressed throughout the new episodes. She said the finale, and the reveal that the character Roseanne had just been writing her story in the writing room her family gave her back in season one, was always meant to be something bigger in Roseanne mythology.
"In the original series, I always wanted to have the tenth year so I could do exactly what I did in these nine [episodes,] which was to finish and complete the story of this family," she said. "So, I always had that in my head that that was how it would go, and so I'm very happy we got a tenth season and we got to do that."
Take a look at the trailer above and try not to feel anything when (Oscar nominee!) Metcalf walks onto set and exclaims, "Oh my god."
Roseanne returns Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.