Roseanne Addresses Dan Conner's Death in New Table Read Trailer

How Dan is magically alive again will be explained in the premiere episode on Tuesday, March 27. Speaking to press at the 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour, Goodman said he "didn't really care" about the way his character was brought back.

"I thought it was a clever way to do it, handle it and get it out of the way," he said.

Barr told press the original series finale will be addressed throughout the new episodes. She said the finale, and the reveal that the character Roseanne had just been writing her story in the writing room her family gave her back in season one, was always meant to be something bigger in Roseanne mythology.