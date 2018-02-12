Harvey Weinstein Sued by New York Attorney General's Office for Civil Rights Violations

On Sunday, the New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman filed lawsuit in the New York County Supreme Court against Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and the movie house that the brothers co-founded, The Weinstein Company, for extensive violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights and business laws.

According to a press release from the Attorney General's office given to E! News, the 38-page suit filed against The Weinstein Company and its founders details new and extensive accusations about the fallen movie mogul's "vicious and exploitative mistreatment of company employees," who detail accounts of sexual harassment, intimidation and other misconduct in the suit.

The attorney general's office said in the statement that if the company does get sold the "victims will be compensated, employees will be protected going forward, and that neither perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suit delays the sale of The Weinstein Company. TWC was was expected to close the deal on Sunday. Additionally, The New York Daily News reports that the suit "dooms" the fate of the $500 million sale of the company.

The statement also explained that the Attorney General's office began an investigation, which included "exhaustive review of company records and emails," following the explosive articles published by The New York Times and the New Yorker in October 2017, in which Weinstein was accused of rape and sexual assault by a number of women (Weinstein has vehemently denied all claims of non-consensual sex). The company is accused of violating gender discrimination laws.