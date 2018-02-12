The Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is "Very Happy" Despite Falling In Love With 2 Women

Being the Bachelor is no easy task, especially when you fall in love with more than one person.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed early on that he fell in love with two women during his season of ABC's The Bachelor. With only seven women currently remaining on the show, we're getting closer and closer to getting to watch that all play out, even if Arie himself isn't really looking forward to it.

"I did fall in love with two people, so it's going to be hard to watch that back, just because yeah, it's difficult," the race car driver/real estate agent tells E! News. "I think I am the type of person that I don't fall in love very easily, so for me to fall in love with two people, it was hard for me."