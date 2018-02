2018 Writers Guild Awards: The Complete List of Winners

We're on the road to the Oscars, and that means the 2018 Writers Guild Awards is here!

The star-studded events are held simultaneously in Los Angeles and New York and hosted by Amber Ruffin, the writer and on-air personality for Late Night With Seth Meyers. The 70th annual award show honors outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing throughout the year.

In television, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things received nods for in the Drama Series categories, while Veep and Master of None saw nominations in the Comedy Series category.

In film categories, Get Out and Lady Bird were nominated for Best Original Screenplay, while Call Me By Your Name and Mudbound saw nods for Best Adapted Screenplay.

But who took home an award tonight? Check out the full list of WGA Award winners to see!