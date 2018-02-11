Brooklyn Beckham Misses Mom Victoria's Fashion Week Show After Celebrating Chloë Grace Moretz's Birthday

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Trf Images/REX/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham was missed at Victoria Beckham's New York Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The designer put on her 10th anniversary show at James Burden Mansion in New York City this morning. Sitting front row at the show was David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham.

"Kisses x #VBAW18 love u @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harper x miss u @brooklynbeckham #NYFW," Victoria captioned a post from the show on Sunday.

David also shared a photo from the show of himself and three of his kids supporting Victoria. "Show day... Proud of mummy @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven we miss you @brooklynbeckham," he captioned the post.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Cruise Beckham, Harper Beckham, New York Fashion Week, 2018

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

After the show was complete, Victoria was photographed kissing her family as she walked down the runway.

So where was Brooklyn today?

He has been spending time in Los Angeles to celebrate girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz's 21st birthday. The actress spent time with boyfriend Brooklyn and her closest pals on the special day on Saturday. Chloe and Brooklyn were seen out and about in L.A. yesterday with their arms around each other.

Check out all the cute pics above!

