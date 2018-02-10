Leslie Jones Live-Tweeting Olympic Figure Skating Is Giving Us Life

Live from New York, it's Saturday night live-tweeting the Olympics!

The only thing better than sitting back and watching the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea is watching Leslie Jones watch the Olympics, which is just what the funny lady is doing this fine Saturday night.

If you look at her beloved social media account, the Saturday Night Live star has been glued to her TV (and Twitter) in Manhattan during the first day of the 2018 Winter Olympics Games and we've been glued to her Twitter feed with bated breath.

On Saturday night, Jones, who basically took home the gold for being the best fan at the 2016 Games, dove into her tweet-a-ton in which she filmed herself talking to the television during the night of ice skating competition, which features the team competition short dance, ladies' short program and pairs' free skate.

From her excitement over the outfits, her wonder at the artistry and her amazement at the music, let's take a jaunt through Leslie's icey adventure...