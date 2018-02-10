John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Honeymoon at Walt Disney World

Where does the recently married Disney-loving couple, who got engaged at Disneyland, go on their honeymoon? Disney World, of course!

John Stamos and his wife of one week, pregnant actress Caitlin McHugh, hopped over to Florida this weekend to celebrate their nuptials by honeymooning in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FLA.

The Fuller House star posted an adorable photo of the newlyweds, along with the with the caption, "#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld."

The photo shows the actress wearing Minnie ears giving a kiss to her hubby, who is wearing Mickey ears with the word "Groom" on them.

Looks like John is the happiest man on Earth at the happiest place on Earth!

An eyewitness tells E! News that John and Caitlin were spotted enjoying dinner at The Hollywood Brown Derby inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Friday night around 5:30 p.m. The onlooker said that John was all dressed up in a nice suit.

The couple have a well-documented history of loving all things Disney. Both of their Instagrams are filled with pictures of the two of them hitting up Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., together on more than several occasions.