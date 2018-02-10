Carrie Underwood Enlists Her Son's Help for Latest Workout After Fall

Carrie Underwood is getting back to fighting form after her accident with a little help from her husband and son!

In November, the 34-year-old suffered a "hard fall" on steps outside her home, breaking her wrist and—as she revealed over New Year's Day—also injuring her face, which prompted her to receive more than 40 facial stitches.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner posted two adorable photos, one working out alongside her son, Isaiah, 2, and the other of her hubby, NHL player Mike Fisher, who is coming out of retirement to play hockey for the Nashville Predators this season, and the tot.

"My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)! #StayThePath," wrote the singer.