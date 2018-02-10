Kim Zolciak-Biermann Goes Makeup Free and Wig Free on Instagram

The mother of six wrote, "I love being a woman dressing up and I also love running around in my La Perla pajamas bottoms (that are old as sh-t I wear them everyday) and my bathrobe."

The Bravo star also made sure to give a shout out to her husband Kroy Biermann, saying that he's all about her no matter what she's wearing.

"My husband makes me feel beautiful at all times! I think it's really important to do what makes YOU happy!"

Kim, who showed off her flawless complexion in the makeup-free snap, also said gave fans some tips on how she keeps her skin looks so amazing.

"I have ALWAYS been into skincare and my skin I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I'm swaying at the sink hunni I still scrub that face)."