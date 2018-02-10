Kim Zolciak-Biermann Goes Makeup Free and Wig Free on Instagram

I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig. I love being a woman ???? dressing up and I also love running around in my La Perla pajamas bottoms (that are old as shit I wear them everyday) and my bathrobe. My husband makes me feel beautiful at all times! I think it's really important to do what makes YOU happy! I have ALWAYS been into skincare and my skin ?? I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I'm swaying at the sink hunni I still scrub that face) ?? I think it's REALLY important to do YOU! Do what makes YOU happy! Love the skin you're in!
She's known for her made-up ways and her wigged-out looks, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann is giving fans a peek at what she's really like—makeup free and wig free.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopped on Insta to show the world a fresh-faced image of herself, sans all the regular pomp and circumstance usually shown.
The "Don't Be Tardy" singer wasn't late to the Instagram party when she took to social media on Saturday to post the selfie, along with a lengthy caption in which the reality star gave fans a healthy tip: you do you.
The 39-year-old wrote, "I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig."