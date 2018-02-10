Omarosa Sent to the Hospital While Competing on Celebrity Big Brother

CBS
The game of Celebrity Big Brother just got a bit trickier for Omarosa Manigault-Newman.
Just hours after the first contestant was evicted from the house on live TV, viewers watching the CBS All Access live feeds found out Omarosa was being treated for an injury off-site.
"Omarosa had everything to lose, I mean, I put her in the hospital," Marissa Jaret Winokur told fellow contestant Ross Mathews after completing the show's "Head of Household" competition. "She's going to be okay."
During their chat, the pair also referenced former contestant Christmas Abbott who suffered a broken ankle during the show.
After leaving the house to meet with doctors, Christmas was ultimately allowed back into the competition and made it into the Top 3—crutches included.
CBS has not responded to E! News' request for comment on the reported injury. The "Head of Household" competition is expected to air on Sunday's all-new episode.
As of press time, Omarosa had not yet returned to the house causing some houseguests to question where she is and how she is doing.
In less than a week, Omarosa has made headlines for revealing details about her time in the White House with President Donald Trump. She also brought up houseguest Keshia Knight Pulliam's former co-star Bill Cosby.
Big Time Rush member James Maslow, Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Metta World Peace (former NBA player) and Ariadna Gutierrez (Miss Universe 2015) are also part of this season.
Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS.