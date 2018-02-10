Surprise! Idris Elba Is Engaged to Sabrina Dhowre

The Valentine's Day celebrations have started a bit early for one Hollywood couple.

Idris Elba is engaged to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre after popping the big question at a movie theatre in London.

"Another @riocinema first!" the venue shared on Twitter when confirming the news Saturday morning. "Still 5 days to Valentine's Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie."

The venue added, "She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering."

Other guests attending the screening would also share their congratulations on social media. One even captured the romantic moment on video.