Serena Williams' Big Return to the Courts: A Look at Her Road Back to Tennis

After Williams proved victorious in Melbourne, beating her sister Venus Williams and surpassing Steffi Graff's Open Era record with her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, ensuring her return to No. 1 ranking, she began her surprising retreat from the sport that made her a superstar. She withdrew from the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Opens, citing a knee injury. "Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open," she said that March. "I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can."

However, sports fans were thrown for quite a loop when Williams revealed that she was 20 weeks pregnant just a month later, breaking the news that she and then-fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, were expecting via Snapchat. And yes, for all the mathematicians at home, that does mean that she won the Australian Open while roughly eight weeks pregnant. Her impending maternity leave wouldn't be the first break from tennis that Williams had taken in her career, and she certainly wouldn't the first female tennis champ to leave the tour to start a family only and return successfully, but when you're riding high at No. 1, there's always trepidation about losing your momentum.