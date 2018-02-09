Big Brother Celebrity Edition: And the First Eliminated Famous Houseguest Is...

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 7:00 PM

Chuck Liddell, James Maslow, Big Brother

CBS

One down, nine to go!

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition had its first eviction on Friday night, with James Maslow and Chuck Liddell both up for elimination entering the hour. After Keshia Knight Pulliam ended up becoming HoH in Thursday night's episode, she stuck with the women's plan and nominated James and Chuck in their first step to eliminate all the male competitors. 

During tonight's two-hour episode, both of the nominees tried their best to win the Power of Veto. Ultimately, Shannon Elizabeth took home the prize and chose to keep the nominations the same. 

So who ended up going home, becoming the CBS reality series' first-ever celeb exit? Boy how things can change.

In a surprise turn of events, Julie Chen informed the house that Chuck was eliminated after receiving seven votes from the house. 

Big Brother Celebrity Edition

CBS

"I think it switched last night some time. I don't know...I'm not sure what happened exactly," Chuck shared with Julie after being eliminated. "But I guess I wasn't as good as the social kind of game as James was." 

He added, "You know, I don't know why it didn't work. I don't think this is my game. I really want to be on The Amazing Race with my wife."

Julie later revealed that the eliminated house guests will automatically become members of the jury and cast the final winner. And yes, they can watch from home and not in sequester.   

Along with Keshia, the other remaining houseguests include Omarosa, E! personality Ross Matthews, Shannon (American Pie), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Actress), Metta World Peace (former NBA player), and Ariadna Gutierrez (Miss Universe 2015).

Big Brother Celebrity Edition's next episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

