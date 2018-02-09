Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Welcomes Baby No. 2

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
And a baby makes four!
Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had some big news to share on social media Friday evening. As it turns out, the meteorologist welcomed her second child with husband Ben Aaron.
"Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate," Ginger shared on Twitter as her oldest son sported a "big brother" outfit. "It's been a good day."
Her delivery comes just one day after stepping out for the Red Dress / Go Red For Women Fashion Show at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.
In fact, the morning show veteran enjoyed a baby shower Thursday on the set of Good Morning America.
On the last day of work before maternity leave, Ginger received children's books from her co-workers including The Monster at the End of This Book and Winnie the Pooh.
"What a morning! Thanks for sending me off in style @goodmorningamerica - we can't wait to meet out new little man," Ginger shared on Instagram. "And yes, Adrian is rooting for the name 'Goofy' for his brother."
Back in August, fans first learned that Ginger was expecting her second child. In fact, she announced it while delivering the national weather forecast.
"This is the breaking news part. There's a lesser known visual phenomenon that's about to happen on our maps only for the next five months," she teased to viewers at home as the South West and South East portions of the country were highlighted. "These areas are going to have a shadow from my belly because I'm pregnant."
Congratulations Ginger on your big news!