How Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Are Taking Over New York Fashion Week

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Lily Collins, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Slant Frayed Jeans Are Half Off

Serena Williams

Serena Williams' Big Return to the Courts: A Look at Her Road Back to Tennis

Today's the Day - Madonna's "Ray of Light" Turns 20

Celebrities are taking over! 

New York Fashion Week is officially underway and celebs are coming in droves. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Cardi B are showing up to participate and to check out the incredible fashions on display. Naturally, there were a few stand out moments that had everybody talking.

Celebs like Rachel Lindsay and E!'s own Zuri Hall strutted their stuff on the runway. Plus, Cardi B talked with E! about her Valentine's day plans and why she hopes fiancé Offest gets her something cheap this year. What other iconic moments have already taken place on this year's runway? 

Watch

Louise Roe Checks Out the Best Hair at NYFW

Watch the video above to get your New York Fashion Week fix! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Top Stories , E! News , Fashion , New York , Fashion Week
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -