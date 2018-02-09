Gigi Hadid Takes New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018: Check Out her Looks!

Oh, Gigi Hadid...

At this point, it goes without saying that the supermodel is killing the fashion game. Now that New York Fashion Week is off to a great start, we're bound to see incredible looks from the industry's best wrapped around her long and lean frame. In fact, in less than 48 hours, we've already seen a handful of inspiring looks, including three changes in the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show.

Her street style has also made us stop and stare a few times. Great boots, retro sunglasses, powerful prints—from fittings to meetings to the runway, the model is choosing looks that demonstrate her powerful appeal—take note ambitious fashion lovers.