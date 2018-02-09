Gigi Hadid Takes New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018: Check Out her Looks!

Peter Parker/Splash News
Oh, Gigi Hadid...
At this point, it goes without saying that the supermodel is killing the fashion game. Now that New York Fashion Week is off to a great start, we're bound to see incredible looks from the industry's best wrapped around her long and lean frame. In fact, in less than 48 hours, we've already seen a handful of inspiring looks, including three changes in the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show.
Her street style has also made us stop and stare a few times. Great boots, retro sunglasses, powerful prints—from fittings to meetings to the runway, the model is choosing looks that demonstrate her powerful appeal—take note ambitious fashion lovers.
Check out every look Gigi has worn during fashion week below!
Gotham/GC Images
The star pairs her white ensemble with black and white sunglasses and patent leather ankle boots for an epic street style look.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
For the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show, the model demonstrated the appeal of pink hair and metallic garments.
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Gigi makes these gemstones shine ever brighter.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
With the crop of her pants and length of her boots, Bella Hadid's big sister has officially mastered styling.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fun prints, epic wigs, furry accessories—Gigi has transformed into a pop star before our eyes.
Jackson Lee/GC Images
This dress is the answer to spring weather. When it's cold, button it up. When it's hot, pop off the sleeves and create a slit for an added breeze.
Peter Parker/Splash News
Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!