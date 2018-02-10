Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Slant Frayed Jeans Are Half Off

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Feb. 10, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Lily Collins, Saturday Savings

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just when we thought frayed hems were over, Lily Collins' favorite pair goes on sale for 50 percent off!

The Okja actress has been spotted wearing the Black Orchid Cindy Slant Fray jeans in Lancer at least five times, pairing the staple with an oversize button-down, army-green jacket, knit cardigan and even leather jacket. The raw hem adds a touch of texture and dimension to the ensembles. And unlike a step hem, the slanted version creates a more gradual transition in comparison to the rigid lines of its popular counterpart. It's a subtle detail but one that will make all the difference! 

Lucky for you, Lily's go-to jeans are on sale now for $75. 

Don't quite like her look? Shop more slant-hem jeans below!

ESC: Slant Hem Jeans

Lily Collins' Exact Pair

Black Orchid Cindy Slant Fray - Lancer, Was $150; Now $75

ESC: Slant Hem Jeans

Style & Co

Slant-Hem Skinny Jeans, Created for Macy's, Was $49.50; Now $14.83

ESC: Slant Hem Jeans

Joe's Jeans

Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans, Was $198; Now $132.66

ESC: Slant Hem Jeans

Citizens of Humanity

Drew Fray High Rise Crop Flare in Soiree, $238

ESC: Slant Hem Jeans

Evidnt

Uneven Hem Skinny Jeans, Was $80; Now $29.97

ESC: Slant Hem Jeans

Paige

Verdugo Ankle - India Fray Hem, $225

ESC: Slant Hem Jeans

SJYP

Front Cutoff Jeans, Was $249; Now $99.60

