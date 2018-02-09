Lucy Hale at Kate Spade: Femininity, Fanny Packs and Skin Care

"Everyone needs a good Kate Spade fanny pack."
According to Lucy Hale at the Kate Spade Fall-Winter 2018 Presentation on day two of New York Fashion Week, the brand has the perfect balance of femininity and edge to inspire her wardrobe.
"Kate Spade helps me embrace my feminine side, I would say," she told E! News. "I'm typically not a girl that wears a lot of color."
In a black and nude sheer dress with pointy-toe ankle boots, the Pretty Little Lies star admits that Kate Spade, specifically, doesn't make her feel like too much of a girly girl, because while the garments in themselves are ultra-feminine, she can use accessories to create a balance that she's comfortable with.
Her black purse with round metal handles is a prime example.
"Their accessories are so cute this year," she continued.
For the Fall-Winter collection, the handbags are centered on box-like structures and detailed handles. They comes in various sizes, from small clutches to large totes, and various colors, including black, nude, white and red. This season, the brand also releases Dad caps and fanny bags, for a fun twist to any outfit.
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
To finish her Kate Spade-inspired look, the star wore hot pink lipstick, and referred to double cleansing and good serums as the secret to her dewy skin.
"I used to just wash my face and go, but you'd be surprised how much stuff is left on your skin," she said.
Check out more front row stars and their Kate Spade fashion below!
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The Orange Is the New Black star reveals the fanny pack that Lucy says she needs to "snatch."
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The Life Sentence star pairs her sheer dress with ankle boots, a box-shaped bag and a red lip to create a standout outfit.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The influencer wears a vacation-inspired top with a leather skirt and white ankle boots. It doesn't sound like it works, but it really does.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The actress' bright yellow bag is the star of this epic look.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The collection wouldn't be complete with beautiful outerwear, as seen on the Stranger Things actress.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Chic and sleek would describe both the models and garments of this presentation.
