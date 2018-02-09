Margot Robbie Leads the Best Dressed Stars of the Week in Floral Dress

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 2:44 PM

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Margot Robbie may not be at New York Fashion Week, but she's still supporting the fashion. 

The actress started the week right at the LA premiere of Peter Rabbit in a sweet floral Brock Collection dress, which featured layered tiers and mini ruffles. It just so happens the brand will show a new collection of its celeb-loved wares this Friday. Get ready, Margot—you'll have plenty more options to choose from soon!

While many celebs are in NYC for the high-profile fashion event, sitting front row and getting photographed in the streets in their best pieces, other stars are hitting the promo circuit around the world. 

For instance, Dakota Fanning was pretty in Prada while promoting Fifty Shades Freed (out Friday), while Diane Kruger may have stolen a page out of Jaimie King's style book, wearing the same Monse ensemble out in Paris. 

To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Saoirse Ronan

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Just before NFYW began, the Ladybird actress wore an orange-sherbet-hued dress to the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

The actress was daring in a low-cut Balmain gown with a high slit at the European premiere of Black Panther

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Hilton

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

Paris Hilton

The heiress was "taken" by all the stunning pieces at the Rachel Zoe presentation in West Hollywood this week. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Johnson

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades Freed star sparkled in Prada at the Paris premiere. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jourdan Dunn

Gotham/GC Images

Jourdan Dunn

The high-fashion version of Beyoncé's Lemonade dress. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Diane Kruger

INSTARimages.com

Diane Kruger

The actress took on the 25th Trophees du Film Francais Ceremony in a Monse ensemble, also worn by fashion plate Jaime King

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Oscar-nominated actress captured the sweet vibe of Peter Rabbit in her Brock Collection dress she wore to the LA premiere. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Sienna Miller

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller

The British actress looked ready for a picnic in front of a floral backdrop at the Zimmermann store opening. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Devon Windsor

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Devon Windsor

The model started fashion week off in red satin Zimmermann and leather leggings. 

Which look do you like best?

