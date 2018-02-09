Chris Brown Says He Wants to Tour With Rihanna, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 2:33 PM

Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Chris Brown

Chris Brown has an idea even he admits is a little crazy. 

The hip-hop music star took to Twitter on Friday with a pitch for his 26.7 million followers: a world tour with three of the biggest names in the industry. 

"Just thinking.... A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would Beyoncé, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, CHRIS BROWN. '2 for 2'. And if y'all decide to do it without me... give me 10%," Chris tweeted

Given Brown's contentious criminal history with Rihanna, some Twitter users raised their eyebrows over the "Loyal" singer's proposal to reunite with his ex on the road. 

Others pointed out that Mars is already signed on for a tour with Cardi B, and as for Queen Bey... well, she's just busy being Queen Bey. 

Brown released his eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, last October. It's been three years since the controversial celebrity embarked on his Between the Sheets Tour with Trey Songz and Tyga, so it's just about time Breezy returned to the stage. 

Would you like to see Breezy team up with Rihanna, Bruno and Beyoncé? Sound off in the comments! 

