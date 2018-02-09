Fringed Gloves, Fuzzy Hats and Bermuda Shorts: See the Standout Uniforms at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony was a sight to behold—in more ways than one.

As countries all over the world united inside the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday, viewers around the globe took in the international pride from the comfort of their couch.

In the mix of all the festivities, the countries also got to make their own stylish statements as each team of athletes donned their signature uniforms on the world's stage.

Naturally, there was a variety of colorful looks as the athletes mixed fashion with function to fight the negative temperatures.