Tory Burch's Star-Studded Front Row Is Squad Goals

Fun, stylish, successful, authentic—the front row of the Tory Burch Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show is squad goals.
As the second day of New York Fashion Week commenced, Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller, Anna Wintour and other fashion VIPs gathered in an indoor rose garden to watch models display the new collection. While the paisley prints, midi dresses and outerwear with pops of color easily got our attention, it was the impeccably dressed, diverse front row that made us want to gift our friends with Tory Burch for the rest of the year.
We want our friend group to look and be this kickass.
Don't believe us? Take a look through these celebs' looks below!
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
She's bright, colorful and tends to see things different than everyone else in your friend group. This is why she has an artistic gig like Julianne Moore.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
In college, she majored in mathematics, engineering or architecture. Now, she's kicking butt in a male-dominated field and taking names. Liya Kebede's wide-leg trousers and turtleneck are her wardrobe go-tos.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
You have to love this girl. When you're feeling down, she'll make you leave your house and accompany her to an A-list party. Don't be surprised if you find her in a faux fur coat like Sienna Miller's.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
There's no shame in this successful woman's game. She'll always tell you how she feels, and she dresses impeccably. Anna Wintour is definitely her idol.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
When the energy feels off, this lady appear in a maxi dress, amazing accessories and an energy-balancing crystal in hand. Maggie Q's black and white look makes her swoon.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
When you have a new crush, this friend will literally tell you his or her entire life after ten minutes of scrolling through their social media accounts. She's all about the details and nothing gets past her. She needs Zoey Deutch's trench coat.
Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
You couldn't imagine this friend with long hair. Short hair just looks too good on her, especially with her smile that instantly changes the energy in the room. Liu ShiShi's pants and clutch match her personality.
Which friend are you? Tell us below!
