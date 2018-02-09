17 Valentine's Day Gifts to Get Yourself

They always tell you to love yourself first, but what they never tell you is how fun it can be.

Sure you may be single as ever when Valentine's Day rolls around on the 14th, but that is no reason not to celebrate along with the most couple-y couples.

If you're happily single and feeling festive, do what everyone else is doing and buy a present–but for yourself. It doesn't have to be anything elaborate (it totally can be if you feel like splurging), just something that you know you'll like.