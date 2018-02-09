Listen to The Bachelor Winter Games' Opening Ceremony Anthem and Learn Its Crazy Backstory

Ladies and gentleman, please stand for the singing of Bachelor Nation's anthem.

Yes, you heard that right: The Bachelor Winter Games' has its very own anthem for the opening ceremony that viewers will see in the spinoff's two-hour premiere on Monday night, with the contestants and parade attendees unsure of whether or not to remove their hats or place their hands on their hearts, as you can see in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above. It's classic Bachelor moment, with the perfect balance of tongue-in-cheek playfulness and sincerity, just as the ABC reality hit's producers intended.

"The anthem came about because we thought to ourselves, well, we really need some kind of anthem, some kind of song, that commemorates the beginning of these games," executive producer Bennett Graebner told E! News.

While the show briefly considered reaching out to "someone famous" to write and perform the song, another idea soon came to them.